Come on, vogue! Justin Bieber let his body move to the music while partying with pals in LA on July 19. The singer put on his best voguing by using his hands to frame his face while in the photo booth at West Hollywood hotspot Catch. Video shows the 23-year-old posing hard with a big smile on his face while friends pop in and out of the frame. It was definitely a boys night out from the looks of things, without any beautiful babes in sight. He’s finally on a break from his grueling world stadium tour and looks like he’s having the time of his life being back home in Los Angeles and able to chill at his favorite nightclubs.

He’s got plenty to celebrate these days as “Despacito” has been named the most streamed song of all time, surpassing his own “Sorry.” The Spanish language tune along with Luis Fonsi, 39, and Daddy Yankee, 40, has had 4.38 billion plays since its release in January and it’s still EVERYWHERE as its become the song of the summer in 2017. It’s so catchy and infectious and has been in the Top 100 for months now. The Biebs said in a statement that, “Streaming is a connector for audiences worldwide and it has helped my music reach every corner of the planet. ‘It is truly an honor that ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song in history.”

Earlier in the day Justin was enjoying himself in a super casual way, hitting up Sugarfish Sushi in Beverly Hills for lunch. He showed up shirtless, flaunting his incredibly buff torso and ever-growing tattoo collection. He even had the most relaxing footwear ever, heading out in a pair of white slippers and red socks that matched his red plaid shorts. The Biebs doesn’t resume his stadium tour until July 29 so it’s great to see him making the most of his free time.

