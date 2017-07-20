Julianne Hough Goes Topless On The Beach For Her ‘Honeymoon Birthday’ — Sexy Pic

It’s a very happy birthday for Julianne Hough, who just stripped down on the beach during her honeymoon! The ‘DWTS’ judge not only went topless, but, she bared her booty in a new photo with husband, Brooks Laich!

Happy Birthday, Julianne Hough! The Dancing With The Stars judge celebrated her 29th birthday, with a sexy topless photo on the beach with her NHL hubby, Brooks Laich, 34! In celebration of her special day, the newly married couple recreated the famous hand-holding photo, which showed off her massive diamond ring. And, Julianne put her own spin on the photo trend, by baring her breasts and her booty! She rocked turquoise blue bottoms with sultry beach waves and we can’t get over the amazing snap! [See the photo, below.]

Julianne and Brooks are currently on their tropical honeymoon, after tying the knot on July 8, in an outdoor ceremony in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, [near Hough’s family home]. The honeymooners have been sharing numerous snaps from their romantic getaway, where they’ve been taking in the beautiful beach scenery and celebrating their love. On July 17, Julianne and Brooks took to their Instagram accounts to post a photo of her on a swing. Brooks watched as his wife gazed into the island sun with her 6-pack on display. Seriously, we haven’t seen abs like this in a quite a while…

Brooks even gave his wife a birthday shoutout on Instagram with a sweet photo of the pair dancing in clear blue ocean water! “Hats off to my beautiful wife [Julianne Hough] – wishing you the happiest of birthdays today!”, Brooks captioned a snap of him dipping Jules in a dancing pose. “You are full of so much goodness and love, your joy is contagious, and I am so grateful that it’s me you choose to spend your life with! You are the best part of every single day, happy birthday babe,” he finished, adding a heart emoji with his signature, “B”. SO cute!

The pair said “I do” in front of more than 200 of their family and friends, after a four-day celebration, leading up to the big day. Julianne wore a custom Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while her athlete hubby sported a Brooks Brothers tuxedo. And, there were some famous faces in the wedding party! Julianne’s brother, Derek, 32, was a groomsman, and her longtime best friend, actress Nina Dobrev, 28, served as a bridesmaid! Congrats, again, to the newlyweds!

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for the newlyweds in the comments below!