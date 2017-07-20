Joseph Gordon-Levitt Welcomes 2nd Child With Wife Tasha McCauley — A Baby Boy

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s a dad — again! The star’s wife Tasha McCauley has officially given birth to the couples’ 2nd child & 2nd son, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be about welcoming another baby!

And baby makes four! Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 36, became a two-time dad in June, his rep confirmed on July 20. This makes him and his wife Tasha McCauley, the proud parents of not one, but TWO baby boys, as they welcomed their oldest son, whose name has not been revealed, in August 2015. Similarly, no other details about their new baby, including his name, have been made available. Either way though, we are so excited for Joseph and Tasha! Click here to see pics of adorable dads with their little ones.

We can’t expect to find out any new information about their youngsters any time soon though, after all, the actor has been clear about protecting his kid’s privacy in the past. “My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself,” Joseph explained during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael in September 2015 — just one month after his son’s birth. “And so, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.” Totally understandable!

In fact, Joseph and his businesswoman wife have kept nearly every aspect of their relationship private. The lovebirds low-key tied the knot at their home in December 2014, and in the beginning stages of their romance, the star refused to even publicly name his then-girlfriend. “I think I’m a pretty good person and a good boyfriend. Yeah, I just wouldn’t want to be with someone who was disrespectful to me,” he told Howard Stern at the time in 2013 when asked about whom he was dating. “[She’s] not in show business.” Congrats again, Joseph and Tasha on your newest addition!

