Is Ronnie Feuding With ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars? — He’s Not Part Of Reunion OR Cast’s Group Chat

The ‘Jersey Shore’ gang is getting back together, but Ronnie seems to be on the outs! Deena Cortese opened up in a surprising new interview about the group’s relationship with him!

The Jersey Shore cast reunited to film a Burger King commercial, but Ron Margo, 31, was no where to be seen! “I believe he was in L.A., so I’m not sure what he was doing,” Deena Cortese, 30, told Us Weekly. “I haven’t really spoken to him.” The rest of the cast has been gabbing up a storm in a group chat about their reported E! docuseries titled Reunion Road Trip. Deena revealed that Ronnie hasn’t been added to it! ” I honestly don’t know if anyone has spoken to him about it,” she said.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 30, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31, Pauly D, 37, Vinny Guadagnino, 29, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 29, have all been texting about the reunion. “Ronnie’s actually not in it right now, in the group chat, but we’re all talking about it and we’re all trying to figure out ways to make it happen,” Deena dished. She admitted that she had stopped talking to Ronnie after he didn’t reach out to her when her father died, but “thinks Vinny’s the only one that really talks to him.” Ronnie is still expected to join up with his old buddies for the series. “I’m sure he’d be willing to sign on,” Deena said.

You might remember that Mike and Ronnie did have a brief reconnection when rumors started flying about the new show. Ronnie had posted a throwback pic of everyone in Italy and captioned it, “#JSReunion.” Mike commented back, “See you soon brother.” We’re super pumped to see the crew back together! If you’re getting worried about any potential drama brewing between Ronnie and his ex Sammi, Deena said she doesn’t think it would be a problem. “Sam is the happiest I’ve ever seen her, so I think she would be just fine if Ronnie is there,” she told the mag. “She’s doing great. I don’t think his presence would bother her at all.”

