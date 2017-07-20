Japan’s First Lady Allegedly Pretended Not To Speak English When Having Dinner With Trump

President Trump is under the assumption that Japanese First Lady Akie Abe doesn’t speak any English — but people think otherwise! Many are convinced she was only pretending not to understand him at G-20!

If you don’t have something nice to say — don’t say it at all. Maybe that’s what Japanese First Lady Akie Abe, 55, was trying to do while sitting next to President Donald Trump, 71, at a post-G-20 dinner earlier this month. People are going wild after President Trump’s recent interview with the New York Times, since he claimed that 62-year-old Prime Minister Shinzō Abe’s wife didn’t speak any English. Trump called her a “terrific woman,” but said it was tough to chat up a storm with her since she didn’t even say “hello,” while they were sitting together for hours. See pics of President Trump, here.

“There was one interpreter for Japanese, ’cause otherwise it would have been even tougher,” Trump added. “But I enjoyed the evening with her, and she’s really a lovely woman, and I enjoyed—the whole thing was good.” People were having an absolute field day with his comments, since they think she was only pretending not to speak English. A throwback video was making its rounds on July 20, showing Akie giving a 15-minute speech in New York in 2014. This made people think twice since she clearly articulated herself the whole time! “Akie Abe pretending she doesn’t speak English to avoid talking to Trump is next level petty and I have nothing but respect for it 😭,” one person wrote.

“If I had to sit with trump, I’d pretend not to speak English either: “I’m sorry Mr. President, I only speak jive,” another joked. Trump recently shared how husbands sat apart from their wives at the dinner, while revealing that Melania Trump, 47, was seated next to Vladimir Putin, 64. She doesn’t speak any Russian, but it looks like they still made it work! “I went down just to say hello to Melania,” Trump told the NYT. “I said hello to Putin. Really, pleasantries more than anything else. It was not a long conversation, but it was, you know, could be 15 minutes.” If only walls could talk!

Akie Abe 2020 (don't question it) — High Quality Person (@SydneyMkay) July 20, 2017

Akie Abe worked for the world's largest ad agency and went to Tokyo's Sacred Heart school. There's no way she doesn't speak English https://t.co/DvbeOgAhCs — Deborah Cole (@doberah) July 20, 2017

Trump: You're beatiful. You remind me of Miss Universe contestants. Hey – you wanna look at furniture? Akie Abe: Ah, no English. No English https://t.co/EvLfIzUz9m — Debeeejay (@dbaaryj) July 20, 2017

If I had to sit with trump, I'd pretend not to speak English either: "I'm sorry Mr. President, I only speak jive." https://t.co/td5NpGszCp — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 20, 2017

Akie Abe pretending she doesn't speak English to avoid talking to Trump is next level petty and I have nothing but respect for it 😭 pic.twitter.com/RYkTvw0Xs2 — Catie Hogan (@CatieHogan) July 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think she was pretending not to speak English?