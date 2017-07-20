Jake Paul Gushes That ‘Life’s Good’ Amid Drama With Neighbors & Negative Media Attention

Despite drama with his neighbors, Jake Paul says is life is as good as ever! In fact, he’s even THANKFUL for all the negative attention he’s been receiving. Here’s why!

Jake Paul, 20, has made headlines this week after his neighbors called him out for disrupting the peace in their West Hollywood community…but he’s not letting all the negative attention get to him! The YouTube star took to Twitter to share a text message exchange he had with his mother, in which she expresses concern about how he’s being portrayed in the media — and his response is quite epic. “Lol stop reading the news mom,” Jake wrote. “They buying us Lambo’s. Life’s good.” All of this drama certainly has brought attention to the Disney star’s YouTube vlog — all press is good press, right?!

Along with his Twitter message, Jake also recorded a video on July 19 to slam his neighbors for making these accusations about him. In the video, he ranted about how often people who live near him call the cops, and about how they treat his young fans, who often line the street to catch a glimpse of Jake outside his house. Jake’s neighbors have been complaining about the wild pranks he pulls in the neighborhood for quite some time, but their complaints are making major headlines now that they’ve allegedly threatened to pursue legal action against him.

“They are old people trying to bring down us millennials and make us look bad,” Jake said in his video message. “Yes, we do crazy things, but the crazy things we do…it’s in our house, it’s in our backyard, it’s in our front yard. It does not affect them at all.” It seems like this battle of Jake vs. his neighbors is just beginning…but he’s clearly taking advantage of the attention to further his career! Can’t fault him for that, right?

