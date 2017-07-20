Jada Pinkett-Smith Interview: Why She Had To Do ‘Girls Trip’ & More

For all of you who have been watching Jada Pinkett-Smith scheme her way to power in ‘Gotham,’ get ready to see her turn on her comedy gene in the hilarious, ‘Girls Trip.’

Jada Pinkett-Smith has teamed up with four other fierce females — Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Kate Walsh — in the LOL, sure-to-be hit Girls Trip. The film, which should be on your weekend must-see list, tells the story of four longtime friends, who call themselves the “Flossy Posse.” The women reunite after five years for a girls trip to New Orleans to reconnect, have fun and support one of their other members, Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall) who will be a keynote speaker at an Essence Festival there. Of course, things go both hilariously wrong and then, especially right for Jada’s character, Lisa, who is a divorced mom of two, living with her mother.

To say that she’s forgotten that she has needs of her own to let loose, have a blast and to reconnect with her own sexuality, is an understatement. She admits to the other Flossy Posse members that she hasn’t had sex in two years. Lisa has gotten very used to subjugating her own needs to those of her children and to pretty much covering up her body from the top of her blouse to the bottom of her hand-stitched Guatemalan skirt. Well, Lisa has the time of her life with the posse in the positively empowering Girls Trip and here’s what Jada had to say to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about why she felt so strongly about being a part of Girls Trip.

1) After a more intense role as Fish Mooney in Gotham, why did you want to do a racy comedy about girlfriend bonding? What was so appealing about the story line & also about working with the other four actresses?

Jada Pinkett-Smith: I love comedies and I love doing comedies; and this is a raunchy movie, hard R, with a great message and lot of heart which I think is a perfect combo for great entertainment. When I first found out Regina Hall was staring in the movie, I was really excited about the opportunity to work with her. I called La (Queen Latifah) and we decided to do the movie together which I knew would be a lot of fun, and the extra bonus was meeting Tiffany Haddish and all her brilliance.

2) Do you have a long time group of girl friends that you get together with? If so, why is that girlfriend friendship so important?

Jada: I have girlfriends from my childhood that I always hang with and it’s important to have them around because they keep me grounded.

3) Did you bond with the other female cast members- Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish & Kate Walsh while away filming- kind of like the women in Girls Trip? Have some fun nights out? Sharing of confidences?

Jada: All us women on the set had a great time together and I definitely believe I made new friends in Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Kate Walsh.



4) Your character, Lisa, has lost her own fun sexual mojo and has immersed herself in her career and kids. Do you think that’s very common in women who become moms? Why is it important to keep your own needs in mind as a woman?

Jada: It’s important to keep your own needs in mind because that’s the source of your happiness and when we’re not happy we have nothing to offer anyone.

5) Is there a part of Lisa’s character that you identify with? Why or why not? If so, which part?

Jada: I identify with Lisa having lost her female mojo to focuson her children. I definitely went through a period of time where I lost my female mojo concentrating on my two beauties ( Willow and Jaden), but you can always get it back and that’s the fun part.

HollywoodLifers, are you totally psyched about seeing Girls Trip? Let me know!