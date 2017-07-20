Cara Delevingne Reportedly In The Running To Be The Next Bond Girl

She’s got the looks, the accent, and the kickass attitude! Cara Delevingne is in the running to be the next ‘James Bond’ girl, according to a new report. Will she act alongside Daniel Craig?

When you picture a James Bond girl, there are a number of qualities she must fulfill to fit the mold. Firstly, she has to be drop dead gorgeous. She must also have a “taking no names” attitude and an exotic accent usually helps because 007 is always traveling to different countries and hooking up with foreign women. Cara Delevingne, 24, is all of those things. The Paper Towns actress is in the running to be James Bond’s crime-fighting partner in the upcoming film, according to The Mirror. But unlike previous love interests, Cara wants her character to be treated as an equal as opposed to just being arm candy for the handsome spy.

Producers want the audience to be “shaken and stirred” by the British beauty’s portrayal, a source tells the publication. It might be a no-brainer to cast her because she fits many boxes. “She appeals to a younger audience, has screen fighting experience and is English too. [Producers] also feel she could play a fierce spy working alongside the main protagonist, who of course can play both sides. This role would not be arm candy, but a kick ass strong character.” Obviously Cara has perfected her butt-kicking skills from the movie Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets AND Suicide Squad.

Nothing has been set in stone yet for the role of Ms. Bond — and the same goes for Mr. Bond. Daniel Craig has yet to officially sign a contract for the fifth installment, despite being reportedly being offered a cool $100 million to return. If the blonde hunk doesn’t join the cast, who might be his replacement? Names like Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, and Henry Cavill are being thrown around, according to the publication. All of those guys are smokin’ hot so we’re happy either way.

HollywoodLifers, why should Cara become the next Bond girl? Comment below!