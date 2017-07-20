Bella Thorne’s Fans Freak After Alleged Masturbating Video Leaks Online

OMG! Fans are losing their minds after an alleged video of Bella Thorne was released on July 20, supposedly showing her masturbating. Many are speculating that Tyler Posey can be heard in the background! But wait…is it really Bella in the NSFW clip!?

Say it ain’t so! Bella Thorne, 19, became a trending Twitter topic on July 20, but not for the pleasant reasons you’d expect. A jaw-dropping video leaked online, allegedly showing the Famous In Love actress masturbating while in a car. Fans are going wild over the NSFW clip, since a woman who looks like Bella is seen moaning in the heat of the moment. The young lady, who may or may not be Bella, can be heard saying “I really needed a father,” while rubbing her bare nether regions. Many are speculating that her ex Tyler Posey, 25, can be heard in the background. This is totally unfair. Poor Bella!

This is heartbreaking no matter what, since it’s seemingly a private video that wasn’t meant to see the light of day. Several A-list stars have fallen victim to hackers over the years, having their most intimate photos leaked online and exposed to the world. “I JUST SAW THE BELLA THORNEE VIDEO EWW OMGGG DELETEEE UNDOOO ERASE FROM MY MEMORY PLZZZZ #bellathorne #ew #ICantBelieveThat,” one shocked fan wrote. Another added, “Is this @bellathorne’s karma for her leaking @tylergposey’s nudes?”

Bella later took to Twitter to clear the air, after several fans bombarded her with messages about the video. “Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha,” Bella wrote, making light of the situation! “I don’t even masterbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo😭😂.” She didn’t let haters turn her frown upside down. On the plus side, we’re SO relieved to hear that Bella’s claiming it’s not her in the clip, since that could have been humiliating!

Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo😭😂 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

MY QUESTION IS WHO WAS RECORDING IT? #BellaThorne — Katieee (@awstenschild) July 21, 2017

I JUST SAW THE BELLA THORNEE VIDEO EWW OMGGG DELETEEE UNDOOO ERASE FROM MY MEMORY PLZZZZ #bellathorne #ew #ICantBelieveThat — Garbage. (@bruhitzbbally1) July 21, 2017

That Bella Thorne video is legit disturbing."I've always needed a father." WHAT. #bellathorne pic.twitter.com/72VxTPe1pA — ᵥᵢᵥᵢ ☼ (@vxana_) July 21, 2017

