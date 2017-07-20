Here Are 8 Ways To Workout With Your Love Tonight — Stay Fit Together

If you’re looking to stay fit with your love & don’t know where to start, we have 8 expert ways you can get active together & stay together!

We spoke to fitness expert and yogi, Jolie Manza, who comes from the school of Tracy Anderson, and she shared 8 different tips and tricks to keep you feeling your best while working out with your partner. Whether you and your love want to get into shape together or just want to stay fit, these workouts are perfect to do together! Here are Jolie’s 8 workout tips:

1. PARTNER SQUATS:

“Partners stand back to back pressing equal weight into one another, Feet are slightly forward of knees and both partners will lower all the way down to ground and back up repeatedly without loosing the weight distribution between one another, communication is key!! This will target major legs muscles and get the heart rate up!”

2. PLANK DROPS and SUMO SQUATS:

“Person A starts in classic plank position on ground. Person B in an externally rotated deep squat lowers down and lifts the feet of person A. Person A’s feet need to line up with the hips so will require Person B to remain in squat position. Person B will let go of one foot at a time of person A not letting them know which one, as the goal of the person A is to not allow the foot to drop but keep the core engaged so much that the leg remains strong and long and in line.”

3. CORE CRISS CROSS:

“On back partners line up side by side head to toe, hips touching. The Grip requires inside hand of both partners to slide underneath the knees of other person finding a firm handshake clasp with partners other hand on the outside of the hips.

Keeping legs straight the whole time engage core by lifting legs and hips to sky then pivot lower body to cross over lowering legs to the opposite side of partners body.. The grip of the hands will help with the leverage! Repeat 20 times. Communication is essential in this exercise or the bums will end up bouncing off one another.. This targets the low belly and core.”

4. PLANK STACKS with push up:

“Partner A in classic plank position is the base, person B will come into plank on top of person A, facing the other direction. Person B will hold ankles of person A and place their toes on the back of Person B’s shoulders. Hold plank for 10 sec. and then in unison do a mini push up.. Repeat 3x then switch places. This is an amazing exercise for whole body strength, working the core and strength in the shoulders and legs!”

5. TRUST FALL SQUATS:

“Partner A on back, Person B standing at their feet facing them. Person A will lift legs and place feet on hip point of person B (slightly externally rotated for ideal placement) Person B remains stiff as a board, keeping core engaged and not allowing body to bend forward, Person A will lower knees down toward ribs coming into squat position with legs and push back up. Repeat x20 then switch positions. This is a trust exercise as person B needs to have faith in person A’s strength and in order for it to work needs to remain straight and strong. Communication is essential! This will activate the legs and glutes for person A, and a core exercise for Person B!”

6. DOWNWARD DOG STACK:

“Person A will come into Downward facing Dog, (arms and feet should be the same distance as a classic plank, only hips lift toward sky creating a triangle shape in the body) Then person B will place their hands in-front of person A’s lining up the back of their wrists with person A’s fingertips. Then Person B will place their toes on the back hip points of person A and come into a downward dog shape. Hold shape for 20 seconds and then switch positions. This is a great strength exercise and stretch for both partners and is also a great preparation for inversion work!”

7. ELEVATOR LIFT INVERSION HOLDS:

“Person A will come into Downward Dog and lift one leg. Person B will stand next to lifted leg holding firmly into shin of person A. Person A will push shin into hand of person B which will allow them to take base leg up coming into a handstand. Person B will hold legs of person A for support and help them stack hips over shoulders and feet over hips. Person B will remain engaged in spotting and supporting person A, holding on to legs and helping them find straight line. Person A will keep arms straight and engaged looking down in-between fingertips and hold for 10-20 seconds. Then switch positions.

This is an exercise that again requires communication and full body engagement, so is an excellent total body exercise! Person A and B need to communicate the whole time as going upside down can be a new concept for people. Inversions are great for the body, helpful with reverse pressure on the heart, stimulation of the brain, strengthening, flips ones mental perspective and of course is fun!”

8. SEATED STRADDLE STRETCH:

“Both partners seated facing each other will open legs to a straddle position. One person will place their feet on the inner ankles of other partner. Grabbing hands take turns leaning back pulling other person into stretch and then switching. This will lengthen out the muscles used for the above exercise and bring the heart back into a relaxed state!”