How To Keep Your Fine Hair Styled If You’re Out In The Heat All Day

If you’re like me, you have fine hair that seems to fall flat as soon as you leave the house. Read these expert tips below on how to get gorgeous waves in the summer and beyond!

Jaime King rocked a pretty look by Celebrity Stylist Nick Stenson using Matrix hair products for the Wanderlust Music Festival in Denver, Colorado on July 15, 2017. Nick told us: “ When discussing Jaime’s look we settled on something that would be movable and pliable all day long at the Wanderlust Festival. We embodied her personality and bohemian vibe with simple textured waves, keeping the hair looking soft and beautiful.”

Here is the step by step:

1. “To prep hair, use MatrixBiologe R.A.W. Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner.

2. To prep dry hair, apply MatrixBiolage R.A.W. Smoothing Styling Milk Matrix for heat and color protection.

3. Create a center part and comb around the hair line creating waves and giving the hair direction.

4. Spray with MatrixBiologe Raw Texturizing Styling Spray then use a ¾ inch barrel curling iron to curl hair and brush the waves through to keep them soft.

5. Spray the MatrixBiolage R.A.W. Frizz Control Spray through the hair to maintain frizz and protect from humidity.

6. Finish it off with the MatrixBiolage R.A.W. Texturizing Spray to set and add texture to the hair.”

I always find that using the right products makes a huge difference in my hair. Also, DO NOT TOUCH your style when it’s done. Your fingers will pull out the style, PLUS the oils on your skin can cause a style to fall flat. Let it live and you’ll be good to go!

