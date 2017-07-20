Halle Berry is a power drinker! The stunning actress showed she can down her liquor like a pro after chugging an entire glass of whiskey during the ‘Kingsman 2’ panel at Comic-Con. We’ve got the video where she pretends to collapse to the ground!

There’s nothing like some hard-core day drinking all in the name of promoting a movie. Halle Berry, 50, appeared on the panel for Kingsman: Golden Circle at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20 and ended up with one hell of a buzz after chugging a glass of whiskey. For the spy sequel, the action heads U.S. where the Kingsman members head after their British headquarters get blown up. They set up cover inside a Kentucky distillery, so new cast member Channing Tatum, 37, brought out a bottle of whiskey for the occasion. While everyone else had shot glasses, he proceeded to pour a HUGE water-sized glass for co-star Halle and she was out to prove she’s no sipper, she’s a chugger!

Egged on by cheers from the audience, the gorgeous star was up for the big drinking challenge, proceeding to down the entire glass while fans went wild. Naturally video from the event went viral, showing the actress polishing off the last of it and slamming the empty glass down on the table in triumph. Channing is seen looking on laughing as Halle raises her arms in the air like a winner! She’s definitely the drinking champ on the panel full of tough guys. She hilariously pretended to collapse afterwards but got right back up again.

“It happened one time in my life. Not again,” she joked after her boozy stunt. It went along with Channing’s comment earlier on the panel about the Statesman crew, “You have to be able to drink and fight first.” Halle, who plays Statesman tech guru Ginger Ale said that for their characters, “You can down a glass of bourbon and still stand. And don’t get your hair messed up doing it.” She sure proved that she’s got that part of her role nailed!

