Greyson Chance Comes Out: Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Prodigy Reveals He’s Gay

Ellen DeGeneres discovered Greyson Chance when he was just 12 years old. Now he’s 19, and discovering more and more about himself! On July 20, he revealed that he’s gay in a touching message to fans.

Greyson Chance, 19, stunned his fans on July 20 by coming out with a touching message on Instagram! Alongside a picture of a rainbow pride flag, the YouTube sensation opened up about his personal life, and it was so brave. “I came to fully recognize that I was gay when I was sixteen,” wrote Greyson. “I decided not to publicize my sexuality largely due to a matter of privacy, as I was still trying to find comfort and confidence within my own skin. Further, I always found conversations regarding music, politics, art, books – and the greatness of Nas’ catalog – to be far more interesting than what type of guy I was into. This is still true today.” See pics of the biggest YouTubers, here!

“While this message is most definitely overdue, I encourage anyone who is navigating their sexuality to devote as much time as they need to the process of finding self-confidence, self-acceptance, and self-love,” he continued. “Hell, for me, it took years to write this message. Nevertheless, I figured now was the time to let a few more friends know that I am happy, I am here for you, and I am proud of who I am. Cheers. -G.”

So, why did he decide that now was the right time to open up? It turns out that his fans gave him the courage he needed. “The decision to write this came after I received a message from a brave individual,” he explained. “Such message inspired me to shed light on an aspect of my private life which I have kept distant from my career in music.”

Greyson’s music career began 7 years ago, when he was just 12 years old. Ellen DeGeneres was blown away by his stunning voice, so she brought him on her show and then signed him to her record label eleveneleven. Since then, his voice (and appearance) have matured a ton, but this touching message was perhaps the most mature thing about him. Congrats, Greyson!

