We knew that Grace VanderWaal, 13, would go far after winning America’s Got Talent, and we’re obsessed with this latest music video from the young singer! Watch the visual, which dropped today, July 20, for “Moonlight” above.

The video is grittier than we expected, as Grace, an impressive actress, somberly makes her way to a city rooftop. When she finally reaches the roof, the impression that an amazing party would be waiting for her is shattered — though the picture-perfect bash is going on in her head.

Grace shared a video of herself on Instagram ahead of the release where she shared the message behind the song. “The story is about someone going through depression, and seeing the way they’re changing, and that fake alter-personality…a lot of people go through depression and if you know someone who is, please talk to them and try to reach out,” Grace told fans. “It’s [also] about walking down memory lane and remembering just last year, feeling magical, like you were dancing in the moonlight,” she added. Love it! Grace is also holding a special show later today, which you can enter through this sweepstakes. Good luck!

If you aren’t able to make the show, don’t worry — the “I Don’t Know My Name” singer will be performing live this fall, with appearances at the Austin City Limits Festival and Karoondinha Festival! You can get info on tix here. Grace is also nominated for a Teen Choice Award as “Choice Next Big Thing,” and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her — not that she needs an award to tell us that she IS the next big thing!

