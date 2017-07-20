‘Girls Trip’: The Wild Vacay You’ve Been Dying To Take — Why It’s A Must-See

Girls Gone Wild meets Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and newcomer Tiffany Haddish a.k.a the “Flossy Posse.” Girls Trip is the perfect balance of fun, comedy, sex, booze, #blackgirlmagic and women empowerment.



The “Flossy Posse” is the dream team you wish you had — friendship necklaces, matching jackets, and everything in between. Entering the theater to see Girls Trip, my expectations were far from reality. I was expecting to have a few laughs at yet another raunchy, female comedy but instead, ended up crying hysterically in my seat, becoming friends with the people sitting beside me and cheering with the rest of the audience at unexpected and empowering moments that only the Girls Trip cast could pull off.

Meet the “Flossy Posse”:

The film opens with a quick flashback to 1992, where the “Flossy Posse” first meet during college. When time travels forward to the present day, the four women are in their lives after school, where they’ve inevitably gone down different paths of adulthood consisting of, broken marriages, unfulfilling jobs and economic instability.



In the film, we meet Ryan Pierce, played by the stunning Regina Hall. She is America’s sweetheart and author of the best selling novel You Can Have It All. Ryan and her husband, Stewart [Mike Colter] are portrayed in the film to have the perfect life, which includes the perfect relationship; They’re wealthy business partners, who are in the midst of landing a huge book deal, set up by their agent, Liz [Kate Walsh]. Kate, the surprise of the film in my opinion, is the friend who is single, lonely, and has way too much time on her hands. Liz tries to fit in with “Flossy Posse”, throwing out hysterical one-liners such as, #blackgirlmagic, & “gurl, bye.” Although she can be awkward at times, she’s your favorite kind of comedic relief.

Then, we meet Sasha, [Queen Latifah]. Sasha is a broke gossip blogger, who is runs her own website, #SashasSecrets. You can always find Sasha insistently looking for the next story or person to exploit. Next, we’re introduced to Lisa [Jada Pinkett-Smith], a nurse and uptight, divorced mother of two, who still lives at home with her mother.

Last, but certainly not least, there’s Dina, played by newcomer, Tiffany Haddish. We’re introduced to Dina while she’s being reprimanded by her boss for being physically aggressive with another co-worker. She’s loud, flamboyant, vulgar, wild and extremely unfiltered. You know, the perfect balance of hilarious and inappropriate.

Now that we’ve met everyone, let’s break down what Girls Trip: Ryan has been invited to be a keynote speaker at Essence Festival in New Orleans and she invites three of her best friends for a luxurious weekend away and, of course, an epic college reunion. The ladies venture out into New Orleans and when I say venture, I mean venture… [ like ziplining across a busy street, etc etc]. The cast dances through the streets with locals and their selfie sticks. And, that’s just the beginning. There’s electrifying performances by Ne-Yo, Common, Diddy and Mariah Carey. All in all, it was one big party that you just wish you were able to jump right into the screen to join.

The Flossy Posse’s wild weekend comes to an abrupt halt when Sasha receives a text message with a paparazzi photo of Ryan’s husband, Stewart with another woman. The group ends up confronting Ryan, who admits that she is actually aware of Stewart’s unfaithfulness, and claims that it’s all just in the past. However, the photo was taken just one day prior. Ryan insists the women drop the cheating topic, and continue on with their wild weekend. So, that’s exactly what they did, until the woman in the photo — an Instagram model named Simone [Deborah Ayorinde] — shows up at the festival. Simone shows up with intentions to ruin Stewart and Ryan’s big book deal to make Ryan’s weekend hell. And, you better the “Flossy Posse” had Ryan’s back.

The film, while first and foremost a comedy, also speaks to the reality that so many people have lived; friendships that lost touch after college, cheating scandals & infidelity and so much more. It depicts so many real life situations that people go through — From the lack of alcohol tolerance after college; debt, feeling in competition with friends; a broken relationship you stay in it because a man tells you that you are nothing without him; & the challenge to always be honest with yourself.

The “Flossy Posse” love and hate each other, like sisters. They agree to disagree. But, in the end, they are fiercely loyal to each other and have an unbreakable bond. Vulnerable moments, strategically placed into the film and played out so perfectly by Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, will give you ALL the feels and make you root for their friendship and maybe a few lost ones of your own.

Girls Trip has everything a girl’s trip should have — late night bootycalls, bar fights, girl talk, epic dance battles, men you can’t have, way too strong drinks, and uh, grapefruit?



Whether you’re looking for a good laugh, a good cry or to be reminded about the strength of girl power, Girls Trip is a must-see. Oh, and @FlossyPosse, where can we sign up?

Disclaimer: Aggressive nudity, vulgarity, extreme sexuality, & one hell of a good time.

