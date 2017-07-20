‘Game Of Thrones’: New Photo Teases Epic Blowout Between Tyrion Lannister & Ellaria Sands

Could it be time for some payback? In new stills from the second episode of season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones,’ Tyrion Lannister comes face to face with Ellaria Sands, the woman who murdered his niece, teasing the possibility of revenge.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is by far the kindest and gentlest of all the Lannisters, but that still doesn’t mean you should cross him. Especially if you want to team up with him. On July 19, HBO released stills from the second episode of season 7 of Game of Thrones, entitled “Stormborn.” One of the shots shows a scene that started at the end of the premiere — a scene that could end in bloodshed. Click here to see character’s who could die in season 7.

In the pic, you can see Tyrion, along with the Greyjoys (Alfie Allen and Gemma Whelan), alongside their new leader, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), in the Chamber of the Painted Table at Dragonstone. Also joining Team Targaryen is Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), which means this scene will mark the very first time Ellaria and Tyrion have been together (on screen) since Season 4. In case you don’t remember what’s happened since then that could make this meeting so uncomfortable, allow us to refresh your memory.

In Season 4, Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), Ellaria’s lover, died while he was fighting for Tyrion in a trial by combat against The Mountain. Now, even though Tyrion didn’t ask Oberyn to fight on his behalf, Ellaria may will blame him for it. However, Tyrion could be equally upset with her, seeing as at the end of Season 5, Ellaria savagely murdered his dear niece, Princess Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free) in retribution. Now you can see how things could now be HELLA awkward between the two, even if they are both rooting for Dany to take the Iron Throne now that she’s back in Westeros. So, will these two be able to put aside their differences, or is there gonna be some drama first? We’ll find out when “Stormborn” airs on Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO!

