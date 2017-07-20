‘Teen Wolf’ At SDCC: Dylan O’Brien Surprises Fans — Plus, Major Season 6B Scoop

The ‘Teen Wolf’ cast slayed us all at their last SDCC panel on July 20. From amazing spoilers about season 6B to some epic surprises, here’s everything you need to take away from the panel!

*The Teen Wolf panel started out with the first footage of Derek’s return. “He came in broad daylight, attacking in silence,” a man tells Argent about what went down with Derek. The guy says the man’s eyes glowed, and Argent is not surprised. “You believe in werewolves,” the man says. “I believe in Derek Hale.” That’s when Derek shows up on screen, blue eyes and all. He kicks butt and takes names. He asks one of the men why he’s hunting werewolves. “He only wants you,” the guy says to Derek. The man talking to Argent reveals that the main werewolf hunter is Gerard. Oh, boy. Derek takes care of business and busts out of the place with a shiny new car. Is he heading to Beacon Hills?

*Tyler Posey, 25, Linden Ashby, 57, and Dylan O’Brien, 25, who was a surprise guest, were asked what it’s been like going from the pilot to the 100th episode. “It’s really emotional for me,” a teary-eyed Tyler said. Creator Jeff Davis told fans in Hall H that when the 100th episode rolled around, there was a cake. Jeff said it was Tyler’s cake to cut, since he’s the only one who’s been in all 100 episodes. He’s the heart of Teen Wolf. Dylan admitted that it’s been “nothing but emotional now that it’s over,” and Teen Wolf will “always will be such a special thing to me.” Linden added, “I can’t tell you how rare, special, and magical this ride has been. Thank you for letting us take it.”

*The role of Stiles was Dylan’s first role ever. “It’s just been a family, and it will always be a family,” he said. Playing Stiles wasn’t just a normal job for him. “This show became my entire school that I went to every day to learn,” he said. Even though he’s racked up movie roles over the years, Dylan said he “just couldn’t wait to come home” and “suit up as Stiles again.”

*Charlie Carver, 28, will be returning as Ethan in season 6B. “I’m lucky that my character didn’t die,” he said. Charlie revealed that he, Tyler Hoechlin, 29, and Colton Haynes, 29, knew they had to go back for the final season.

*Shelley Hennig, 30, admitted that she “never could have predicted” how Malia ended up. But what about that Malia and Scott shower scene? She turned to Dylan and said, “Dylan, Malia winds up with Scott, maybe.” Stalia and Scalia shippers went wild!

*Dylan Sprayberry, 18, actually auditioned for the role of young Derek before Jeff decided he’d be great for the role of Liam. Speaking of auditions, the panel showed a series of the cast’s auditions. We got to see Tyler, Linden, Dylan, Tyler, Colton, and Cody Christian’s auditions as well.

*When Cody, 22, asked the crowd if Theo and Malia should have ended up together, the fans went wild. Get ready to see a new side of Theo in season 6B. “Fans really get to see the heart of Theo” in the finale, Cody said.

*The panel also revealed more footage of Jackson and Ethan’s return to Beacon Hills. Jackson is still as sarcastic as ever. The panel ended with a brand-new trailer. Tyler and the pack are being hunted by some vicious werewolf hunters, with Gerard as their leader. He’s building an army to “hunt them all.” But the pack is not going to cower in fear. “What did you think we were going to do? Run?” Scott says in the trailer’s final moments.

Teen Wolf returns for its final 10 episodes on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

