Americans Slam Trump For Awkward ‘Get Well Soon’ Tweet About John McCain’s Cancer

The news that Sen. John McCain is suffering from a dangerous form of brain cancer was met with eloquent wishes for his recovery many politicians. Unfortunately President Donald Trump was incredibly impersonal, just telling him to Get well soon.’

When the world found out the news that six-term U.S. Sen. John McCain 80, has been diagnosed with a deadly form of brain cancer, so many of his political colleagues from both sides of the aisle took to their social media with heartfelt and meaningful responses. President Donald Trump was not one of those people. On July 19 it was revealed that McCain is battling Glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that kills most patients in less that two years. Trump tweeted that his thoughts were with his family and to “Get well soon.” WHAT?! That’s what you tell someone who has the flu, not a potentially deadly disease! Trump didn’t do anything to personalize the message in any way for a man who has served our nation proudly for decades.

Compare it to this: Former President Barack Obama, 55, who McCain frequently clashed with, tweeted “John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.” Former President Bill Clinton, 70 who also went up against the Senator tweeted, “As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery.” Even Hillary Clinton, 69, who McCain hardly ever had a kind word about tweeted, “John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight.” Trump’s Veep Mike Pence, 58, had thoughtful words, tweeting “Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he’ll win this fight too. God bless!”

Those are thoughtful and personal message and a hell of a lot better than a basic “Get well soon,” which many Twitter users found shockingly insensitive. John is in for the fight of his life as the survival rate for someone of his age with Glioblastoma is less than five percent! You’d think our President could have made his statement a little more meaningful about a man who has served our nation as a Vietnam War hero (which Trump once mocked), prisoner of war, and a member of congress since 1982! His weak message got hammered by Americans on Twitter:

Trump's to message to Sen John McCain on diagnosis of brain cancer is a joke. Who raised Donald Trump? Russian wolves? Brooklyn gangsters? https://t.co/hRsZBpBHK6 — Hubert Temba (@HubertTemba) July 20, 2017

#DonaldTrump on John McCain: "Get well soon." Well, it's not as easy as that, Donald. https://t.co/dTWoYTOyLU — Politics Village (@PoliticsVillage) July 20, 2017

Lol so Donald trump rips John McCain and tells him He's not a war hero but he gets cancer and all of a sudden trump cares ? FOH Donnie — Ryan (@RyanDoy01) July 20, 2017

Donald Trump's statement to John McCain was a lot better than his first draft. Here, take a look: pic.twitter.com/LnmiTXpHlf — Pat Bowlby (@producepat) July 20, 2017

One user even predicted Trump would give a lame Twitter response:

The sad thing is Donald Trump will tweet about Fake News, Dems, his golf course, and Obama before sending prayers to John McCain. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 20, 2017

