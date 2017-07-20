Comic-Con Cosplay: The Wildest Outfits To Hit The Convention Floor — Vote For Your Fave

It’s finally here! Comic-Con 2017 has descended upon San Diego and the epic costumes are out! Which means it’s time to decide which cosplay fanatic’s getup out-shined the rest!

The geekest event of the year is upon us! The San Diego Convention Center is once again overrun with everyone’s favorite fictional characters and it’s bound to get wild! That’s right, Comic-Con 2017 is here and it’s time to decide which cosplayers truly went above and beyond when they put together their outfit for the pop culture bonanza! Are you partial to DC characters? Can’t get enough of the Star Wars universe? Just love it when someone conjures up an alter ego entirely their own!? We’ve definitely got you covered! Peruse some of the year’s best looks here!

Among this year’s highlights was Iron Man, opting for Tony Stark’s signature goatee and shades over the superhero’s mask. The Green Lantern and Future Flash also dropped by to take in the merriment! Spider-Man’s nemesis the Green Goblin even made an appearance and he definitely wasn’t the only villain wandering around! Enchantress a la Suicide Squad also decided to crash the party! And, of course, no Comic-Con can go down without someone showing up dressed a Princess Leia in her slave costume. It’s a staple!

And it wasn’t just fans milling about in their breathtaking outfits. As always, some famous faces dropped by as well! Over the years that’s included just about every A-lister you can think of! They’re usually on hand to promote their latest project but, like in the case of Halle Berry on July 20, some come to drink! That’s right, the Oscar-winner downed a glass a whisky during the Kingsman: Golden Circle panel and the crowd absolutely loved it! Don’t expect this to be the last insane thing to happen at this year’s convention of conventions! And don’t forget to vote below!

