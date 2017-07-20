Chris Noth Slams ‘Sex and the City’ As ‘The Stench That Won’t Get Off Me’

Ouch! Chris Noth took a jab at his stint on ‘Sex and the City’ when asked about his time on the popular series. Read his shocking comments here!

It’s been almost 20 years since Sex and the City debuted on television and Chris Noth aka “Mr. Big” , 62, said some surprisingly harsh things about being a part of the comedy. While attending the premiere for his new series Manhunt: Unabomber, Chris was asked about the popular show by the NY Daily News. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving I guess-or the stench that won’t get off me,” he said. “I don’t know which one you want to use.” It seems like Chris is facing something a lot of actors do when they have a breakout role. Is it a curse or a blessing? Although Sex and the City did do a tremendous amount for his career, he can’t seem to get away from his memorable character. “It was a phenomenon that I didn’t expect,” he continued. “I was in Budapest shooting a show and I was like, ‘Holy cow, did they just get Sex and the City? This is like 10 years over, guys.” See some of the best photos from Sex and the City here!

The series had its finale in 2004 but its popularity led to two films released in 2008 and 2010. Word is spreading that a third is even in the works but there’s been no official confirmation yet. The trendy Manhattan-based show put classic actors back in the spotlight and set superstardom for many others, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and David Eigenberg. From introducing a whole new world of cocktails to shedding a different light on dating, no other show’s craze can quite compare to the one this show put into motion.

Despite Chris’ wishy washy feelings about his Sex and the City fame, he’s been doing pretty well for himself both personally and professionally since the series’ end. He married Tara Wilson in 2012 after having a son, Orion, in 2008 and he’s appeared in numerous other television shows and films, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent from 2005-2008 and The Good Wife from 2009-2016. The Golden Globe nominated actor need not fret. He has definitely proved that he is versatile when it comes to his talent!

