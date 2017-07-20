Chester Bennington: The Dark Past Of Linkin Park’s Frontman — A Look Back At His Life

Linkin Park fans around the world were devastated on July 20 when lead singer Chester Bennington was found dead after an alleged suicide. The frontman had a dark, tragic past that may have lead him down this terrible path.

What a heartbreaking story. Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died on July 20, after allegedly hanging himself in his CA home. The talented writer and singer was just 41 years old. Why would such a bright star want to take his own life? To try to understand, we took a look back at his hard childhood and years of torment. See pics of Chester’s life, here.

Chester’s sad story begins when he was just a kid growing up in Phoenix, AZ. his parents both worked a lot, since his mother was a nurse and his father a police detective. When he was 11, his parents got divorced and he ended up in the custody of his father, but they struggled to get along. Chester revealed that an older male friend started sexually abusing him at 7 years old, and continued until he was 13. He says he was scared to tell his dad, for fear that he would be accused of lying or being gay.

On top of the abuse, Chester revealed that he was also frequently beaten in high school by bullies. “I was knocked around like a rag doll at school, for being skinny and looking different,” he said. To comfort himself, Chester started using drugs and drinking. He moved back in with his mom at 17, and she she banned him from leaving the house when she found out about his addiction.

Despite his tough life, Chester seems to have tried to be positive and be a light in other peoples’ lives. In 2010, he made a sweet video reminding kids that “it gets better,” and that it makes you “cool” to be different. He’s also spoken out about suicide, depression, and drug abuse, trying to set an example for others. Unfortunately his good friend Chris Cornell fell victim to suicide on May 18, just two months before Chester’s death. He sang at his funeral and sent love to his family. Our hearts go out to his own six children and loved ones now that he’s gone.

