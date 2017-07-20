Chester Bennington Dead: See The Linkin Park Singer’s Life Through Pictures

Rest In Peace, Chester Bennington. As news of the Linkin Park singer’s alleged suicide spreads, let’s look back at some of the greatest moments from his life — both on and off the stage.

Chester Bennington, 41, — loving father, devoted husband, kickass rocker. Fans and friends alike will remember the late Linkin Park singer for many monumental achievements. Music fanatics in their 20’s and 30’s can sing every verse to at least one of their songs, whether it’s pop sensation “Heavy” with Kiiara, hip-hop collaboration “Numb/Encore” with JAY-Z, or one of their originals like “One Step Closer” or “Faint.” Chester became known as the band’s lead vocalist in 2000 when they released Hybrid Theory. He previously sang for Dead By Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots. The tattooed rocker was born in Phoenix, Arizona and died in a private estate in LA County on July 20.

Reflected through his music, Chester had a troubled upbringing. He revealed in an interview with NME in 2011 that he suffered sexual abuse from an older male friend when he was just seven years old. He was too afraid to seek help because he didn’t want people to think he was gay or lying, and dealt with the trauma by drawing and making music. The alternative rock legend was also physically bullied in school for “being skinny and looking different.” Many of Linkin Park’s music videos, “Numb” especially, focus on bullying and the difficulties of being your true self.

Onto happier subjects, Chester married first wife Samantha Olit in 1996. They split in 2005 and he was remarried to Talinda Bentley the following year. The “What I’ve Done” hitmaker has six children — one with Samantha, three with Talinda, an adopted boy named Isaiah, and one from a previous relationship with Elka Brand. Chester’s large family will now have to grow up without a father after he allegedly committed suicide by hanging. He’ll forever be in our thoughts.

