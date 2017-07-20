Chester Bennington: The Devastating Way His Linkin Park Bandmate Learned Of His Suicide

So sad. Chester Bennington’s tragic suicide was a complete shock to his Linkin Park bandmates. In fact, one of the band’s members learned of Chris’ suicide in the most devastating way.

This new development in Chester Bennington‘s suicide makes his death that much more heartbreaking. Apparently, Linkin Park was in complete shock when they learned about Chester’s death and that’s because, according to TMZ, they had a photo shoot scheduled in Hollywood for just hours after Chester’s housekeeper discovered his lifeless body hanging in his bedroom. Sources told TMZ that one of Linkin Park’s members arrived at Chester’s Palos Verdes Estates home shortly after police arrived. He was supposed to be driving Chester to the pre-planned photo shoot and was “absolutely shocked” upon learning Chester had taken his own life just hours before his arrival. Click here to see more pics of Chester Bennington!

As was previously reported, Chester was found dead inside his home on July 20 after allegedly hanging himself. He was just 41 years old. Chester, who is survived by his six children and wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, was friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who also committed suicide by hanging just two months ago. At the time of Chris’ death in May, Chester posted the following message on Facebook: “Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family.”

Following Chester’s death, Palos Verdes Estates Police released the following statement: “On this date, (07/20/17) at 8:56am on the 2800 block of Via Victoria, we responded to a call and the case is currently under investigation by the LA County Coroner’s office.” Warner Bros CEO and Chairman, Cameron Strang, also said, “Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his band-mates and his many friends. All of us at WBR join with millions of grieving fans around the world in saying: we love you Chester and you will be forever missed.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Chester’s friends and family during this difficult time.