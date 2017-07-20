Chester Bennington Dead: Linkin Park Singer Allegedly Commits Suicide At 41

Please, PLEASE let this be fake news. Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in his home on July 20 after allegedly hanging himself, according to a devastating new report. He was only 41 years old.

This is beyond devastating. Chester Bennington, the man who single-handedly defined teen angst with songs like “Numb” and “Closer To The Edge,” allegedly committed suicide at the young age of 41 on July 20, according to TMZ. The publication claims the Linkin Park singer, who struggled with drugs and alcohol for years, was found dead after hanging himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. His body was discovered at 9AM. Chester leaves behind six children, wife Talinda Ann Bentley, and a monumental impact on the music industry.

What’s even more heartbreaking is that the rocker was reportedly good friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who also committed suicide by hanging. Is there any chance that these instances are related? Linkin Park’s music was never the happy-go-lucky type, often reflecting on dark subjects like anxiety, depression, and a general resentment towards the outside world.

HollywoodLifers, please keep Chester and his family in your thoughts during this emotional time.