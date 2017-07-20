Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell: Inside The Friendship Of Two Music Icons Who Died This Year

The rock world lost two legends within two months in 2017. First, the death of Chris Cornell on May 18, and then Chester Bennington of Linkin Park on July 20. Take a look back at their iconic friendship, here.

In a tragic turn of events, both Chris Cornell and Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington allegedly took their own lives in 2017. Chris tragically died on May 18, and just two months later Chester reportedly committed suicide in his LA home on July 20, which also happens to be Chris' birthday. On top of losing two amazing musicians, we also lost a beautiful friendship.

Chris and Chester had been friends for over a decade. They became close when Chris toured with Linkin Park in 2007 and 2008. Since the pair loved working together so much, they teamed up for a version of “Hunger Strike” by Temple of the Dogs, as well as duet on the Linkin Park hit “Crawling.” From then on, they were super tight, and had an unbreakable bond built through shared creativity.

Chester actually became the godfather to one of Chris’ children, Christopher Nicolas. He even held the little guy at his baptism! This closeness prompted Chester to write an incredibly emotional letter after Chris’ death. “I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family,” he wrote. “You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life.” Chester also sang a heartbreaking rendition of “Hallelujah” at Chris’ funeral.

Despite speaking out about suicide and bullying, Chester allegedly took his own life on what would have been Chris’ 53 birthday. We can only imagine how devastating that is for both of their families, and hope that they find closure and peace knowing they’re together now.

