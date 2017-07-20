Celine Dion stars in a new video for ‘Vogue’ & dresses in literal cotton candy, flowers & more insane outfits. You have to watch this amazing video of Celine in costume!

It’s no secret that Celine Dion, 49, has undergone a complete fashion transformation and she’s been rocking a ton of fierce outfits lately. Her latest looks take the cake, though, as she stars in a new video for VOGUE. Celine literally dresses in cotton candy, flowers, and more insane outfits for the video where she models different looks from this season’s couture shows. She told the magazine that she feels differently after the death of her husband, René Angélil, saying, “My energy feels younger, more dynamic, excited,” says Dion. “Everything now feels like it is a first.” The video is hilarious and amazing — you have to watch!

The video, which was shot at the Ritz in Paris, is the greatest thing we have ever seen because Celine is decked out in different pieces from this year’s couture season from designers: Chanel, Valentino, Maison Martin Marigela, Rodarte, Dior, and of course, the amazing cotton candy Giambattista Valli dress. Not only is she decked out in wild outfits, she is hilarious in the video and has such a good sense of humor. It’s so nice to see Celine let loose and have fun for the shoot.

We are obsessed with the video of Celine, mostly because we’ve never seen her let loose like this before. She works it in this video and is so playful and funny in these ridiculous outfits, which makes us love her even more than we already did, if that’s even possible. We are living for Celine stepping out in these wild outfits and we can’t wait to see what she does next!

What do you guys think of this video — do you love it as much as we do?