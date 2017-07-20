Kevin Hart, JAY-Z & More Stars Who Allegedly Cheated On Their Famous Partners

Celebrity cheating scandals are unescapable! JAY and Kevin? — Remember these stories? Although some scandals may be years old, cheating rumors tend to stick with the alleged cheater. See every celeb who’s been rumored to stray!

Celebrity cheating scandals — You certainly can’t live with them, and you definitely can’t live without them. We’re already aware of the scandals that have ended with confirmation that one star cheated — RIP Iggy Azalea and Nick Young; K. Stew and R. Patz; Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher; and the list goes on. But, what about the scandals, where there seemed to have been trouble in paradise, but it was left an unsolved mystery. Did he really cheat? Could it really have happened? — Yes, we’re talking about Beyonce and JAY-Z, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. What was that? You’ve never thought about it that way. We know. Take a look through our above gallery to explore the unsolved scandals of Hollywood’s craziest duos.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish — A match made in heaven, right? Well, not according to some reports that have claimed he strayed while she was six months pregnant with their first child! On July 19, 2017, photos surfaced of an alleged Kevin getting cozy with a Latin singer, believed to be Monique. The photos in question do appear to show a man who looks similar to Kevin. However, it’s unknown if the comedian truly did stray. Out of everyone involved in the dirty rumor pool — Eniko, Kevin and Monique — Kevin was the only one to address the pesky accusations. And, true to form, Kevin just laughed off the “b.s.” He also denied the allegations to Entertainment Tonight, 24 hours after the photos were released.

Then, there’s Bey and JAY… and Becky with the good hair — Probably the most infamous alleged cheating scandal that Hollywood’s ever seen. Although Bey and JAY have been plagued by cheating rumors since as far back as 2005, their most recent epidemic was in 2016. It all started when Bey dropped Lemonade — her sixth studio album and a visual masterpiece. The album seemed to be a storybook about her life with JAY; containing lyrics about infidelity and betrayal by someone named Becky, who had good hair… Becky was rumored to be Rachel Roy, Bey and JAY’s former friend. However, we never found out if JAY really cheated.

And, who could forget the elevator fight at the 2014 Met Gala. Remember the infamous footage of Bey’s sister, Solange Knowles, attacking JAY for his alleged affair with Rachel. Bey, JAY, and Solange later released a joint family statement that told us… nothing. The statement basically said that they’re a family who experiences problems like anyone else, and that they worked through their private matters. So, again, we never found out if JAY really cheated.

Then, JAY, dropped his newest album 4:44, in June 2017, which, like Lemonade, seemed to have major cheating references. In fact, some of his lyrics seemed to answer Bey’s album in a way. The already-platinum album featured a collaboration with Bey, titled, “Family Feud” [how appropriate]. The lyrics seemed to point out that maybe, just maybe JAY really did cheat. “Yeah, I’ll f–k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky,” one lyric read. Hmm. What’re you trying to say, JAY? And, once again, like an episode of Unsolved Mysteries, we never found out if JAY really cheated.

