Blake Shelton Planning Epic Country Themed Party For Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma’s 9th Birthday

Blake Shelton loves girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s sons so much that he is putting in a ton of effort for Zuma’s upcoming 9th birthday on Aug. 21. “Blake is having so much fun with Gwen’s boys, he’s going above and beyond to win their hearts,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s even offered to throw Zuma a huge birthday party next month at his place on the lake. He wants to do fireworks and do a big campout.” Despite it being at his home, Blake’s not keeping it a private affair. “He’s offered to fly some of Zuma’s friends to Oklahoma for a weekend, he’s so generous,” the source continued. “Gwen is blown away by how involved he is with her kids, he’s scoring major points.” Aw! See some of the most adorable moments of Blake and Gwen’s sons here!

Zuma’s birthday isn’t the only event related to Gwen’s boys that Blake is willing to be a part of. He has spent many times with Zuma as well as Kingston and Apollo and has been loving every minute of it. They’ve been on fishing trips, jumped in lakes, and pursued many other activities over the past few months. There seems to be no shortage of fun with the sweet family and Blake’s adoration proves he deserves “boyfriend of the year” status! His relationship with Gwen appears to be stronger than ever and their close bond is apparent in everything they do. The judge of The Voice planned his own country birthday with Gwen in June and has been having a blast sharing his way of life with the blonde beauty.

Gwen and Blake started dating in Nov. 2015 and it was a shock to many since the two artists’ musical genres are very different but they hit it off while getting to know each other on The Voice and have been inseparable ever since. Although Blake has no children of his own, he has been an outstanding father figure to Gwen’s sons which has helped the relationship become stronger. We bet that Zuma’s birthday will continue to strengthen the pack and lead to many more smiles and feelings of gratitude. We can’t imagine a cuter family!

