Is Blac Chyna Starring In Nicki Minaj’s ‘Rake It Up’ Video? See The Evidence

Now that Blac Chyna’s officially done with Rob Kardashian, she’s taking her career to the next level! It looks like she’s teaming up with Nicki Minaj for a secret, sexy project together! Watch them flaunt their curves in racy latex outfits!

Well, well well, what do we have here? Blac Chyna, 29, and Nicki Minaj, 32, are squad goals! The sexy stars seductively posed together in videos on Chyna’s Snapchat on July 19. The duo were dressed in sultry, latex bodysuits and fans are speculating that Chyna is starring in Nicki’s new music video for “Rake It Up” with Yo Gotti, 36, and Mike WiLL Made-It, 28. Chyna also posted a photo of her red Lamborghini next to the female rapper’s pink one, with the caption, “Just to race with Chyna” — a lyric from Nicki’s “Rake It Up”. While both stars have yet to comment on the telling videos and photos, all signs point to a potential Chyna cameo! [Watch the videos, below.]

Chyna also posted a self with Yo Gotti on her Snapchat, which also led fans to believe that she’s starring in the music video. In Chyna’s Snapchat videos, she and Nicki showed off their stunning curves — Nicki was in a blue latex bodysuit, while Chyna rocked a pink one. The pals also showed off their matching diamond watches and sleek, straight hair. Both Chyna and Nicki, who are known for their wild colored hairstyles, rocked their signature colors; Nicki sported black hair and Chyna’s was blonde. While it’s unclear why the stars were paling around, what we do know is, they both looked hotter than ever!

It’s been a chaotic past few weeks for Chyna, who’s been embroiled in a nasty war with her ex, Rob Kardashian, 30. However, the model appeared in good spirits, while seemingly getting back to work. It was just yesterday [July 19], that Chyna gave PEOPLE a candid interview, where she admitted to being done with Rob for good. Chyna also said that she’s concentrating on the happiness of her and her children, Dream, 7-months, and King Cairo, 4. And, it looks like she’s already acted on her promise by linking up with Nicki [as seen below].

Chyna’s unexpected night out with Nicki came on the heels of a report that Rob is headed to counseling, following his alleged revenge porn attack on Chyna. As you may know, Rob went on a social media tirade on July 5, where he exposed naked photos of Chyna on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Twitter has since removed the photos, and Instagram shut his account down. He also accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people and undergoing numerous plastic surgery procedures.

After his harsh actions, Chyna took their war to court, and was almost immediately granted a restraining order against Rob on July 10. The order forbids Rob from coming within 100 feet of her and posting anything about her or her children on social media, which includes photos and videos. Now the exes are reportedly due in court sometime in August.

