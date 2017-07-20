Blac Chyna Cozies Up To Rumored Fling Mechie In Miami: Hooking Up After Her Drama With Rob?

Blac Chyna’s hanging out with Mechie, and she doesn’t care who knows! The rumored hookups took a cozy video together in Miami, weeks after Rob Kardashian called them out for their alleged relationship. Watch!

What’s good, Rob Kardashian? Ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 29, cozied up to rumored fling, rapper Mechie, 24, while they both hit up Miami on July 19. Mechie, as you may recall, got called out by Rob, 30, during his enraged tirade against Chyna for allegedly cheating on him. The “Scoot Ova” singer wanted nothing to do with that drama, but he’s apparently got no problem still chilling with Chyna! Just take a look at their flirty Instagram vid!

The video doesn’t reveal much about where they are in Miami, or who else they’re with. Another man is capturing the footage, which simply shows Chyna and Mechie sitting next to each other somewhere dark. The camera pans down and shows that Chyna’s wearing a shiny, blue vinyl minidress. She laughs as she covers her legs so she doesn’t reveal anything accidentally. Mechie doesn’t talk, just smiles and shakes his head.

Mechie, aka Demetrius Harris, was featured in the first Instagram post Rob released as part of his rant on July 5. The video showed Chyna kissing Mechie and being very intimate; Rob claimed that she sent it to him to make him jealous. “So this is the dude she sent me the video of them f**king @mechiesocrazy lol so she f**ked me then @ferraritru3 then this dude in 3 days. With my daughter and her son in the house in my bed haha and my paid house,” Rob captioned the video. The post was followed with revenge porn: nude pics of Chyna that he did not have permission to post. Horrible!

Despite that epic drama, it seems that Chyna’s going to continue hanging with Mechie, no matter what Rob thinks. She has no obligations to Rob, whom she got a restraining order against, and she can see Mechie whenever she wants! Now, the million dollar question: are Chyna and Mechie hooking up, and are they going to start an official relationship? We can’t wait to find out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blac Chyna and Mechie are an item? Let us know!