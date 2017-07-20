Rarri True: Blac Chyna’s Ex Reportedly In Talks To Join ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ — Will She Appear, Too?

Blac Chyna’s ex-fling Ferrari (Rarri True) is reportedly in talks to join the cast of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ according to a July 20 report. So will Blac Chyna make an appearance on the show as well?

Rarri True is thisclose to joining Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, as sources tell TMZ…as soon as the money is right, of course. He’s “far along” in negotiations, and “contracts have been circulated but not signed.” The main issue is the money, because he wants more than he’s being offered, according to insiders.

So will his ex Blac Chyna, 28, appear on the show? “Ferrari’s moved on and has already hooked up with someone else,” sources say, “And that relationship will be featured on the show.” Okay, sounds like Chyna is a distant memory! Then again, who knows how long this new relationship will last?

The Love & Hip Hop producers are attracted to Rarri’s “brashness” and that he’s “unashamed” to “go toe-to-toe with anybody,” the insiders add. “The fact that he owned the naked pics of him and Chyna are a plus, at least the way the show sees it,” the report claims. Eugh.

In case you forgot, Chyna posed naked with Rarri the morning after Rob Kardashian‘s explosive Instagram rampage on July 6, and Rarri posted the two nude pics of Chyna on his Instagram. “SMILE @blacchyna,” Rarri wrote. He then did an Instagram Live on July 10 to throw more shots at Rob, claiming Chyna was with him now. “That dude is trying to keep us as far away from each other as much as possible, and it ain’t gonna happen,” Rarri decalred.

Well, he may be with someone new now, but we’d be surprised if the L&HH team didn’t want that drama aired on the show!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rarri should join Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? Tell us how you feel about this!