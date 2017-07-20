Bella Thorne proved she’s still thinking of Blackbear even after getting wild with Scott Disick in New York City! Is she totally into her new rapper beau?

Bella Thorne has kept us guessing when it comes to her relationship with Scott Disick and now we’re even more confused! The 19 year-old actress sported an adorable Blackbear sweatshirt as she stepped off the plane in Los Angeles. She looked fresh and makeup free as she made her way through the airport on Wednesday, July 19. Bella had been partying it up with Scott in NYC where they had some super romantic alone time. So what’s going on here? The Famous In Love star revealed that she’s never been “with him sexually,” but an eyewitness saw them getting real cozy at the Vandal New York on July 17.

“It was very couple-esque,” the source told HollywoodLife.com. “Scott leaned in multiple times and you could tell he wasn’t just speaking in her ear, but kissing her gently on the cheek and she totally was receptive of the gestures he was giving her.” Bella and Scott, 34, have been sending the rumor mill into overdrive since their Cannes trip. Bella was even taking bikini Snapchats from Scott’s glamorous LA pad in June! She’s pretty much flying back and forth between NYC and LA to see the two guys in her life.

Bella has also been seriously enjoying her time with Blackbear lately! She danced the night away with him in New York City on July 8th. He even put his arm protectively around her as they made their way through the crowds, which was totally sweet. Bella has been flaunting some PDA with the 26 year-old on her Instagram too. They looked totally loved up as Bella laughingly leaned on his shoulder while they cuddled on the couch.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Blackbear are together? What’s going on with her and Scott?