Bella Hadid Confidently Rocks Chain Bra That Barely Covers Her Breasts In Sexy New Campaign

Bella Hadid just released the new campaign for her collection with the brand Chrome Hearts & these are the sexiest photos we’ve ever seen of the supermodel. She flaunts her bare chest in a tiny chain bra & you have to see this sexy shoot!

We are freaking out because Bella Hadid, 20, just debuted the campaign for her new collection with clothing brand Chrome Hearts, and this may just be the sexiest photo shoot we’ve ever seen the model do. Bella looks insanely sexy in the shoot and flaunts her bare boobs and cleavage in the tiniest little chain bra. From then on, the pictures of Bella only get sexier — what do you guys think of her shoot?

While we love the collection and all of the pieces Bella created for the clothing line, we are more obsessed with the fact that Bella looks drop-dead-gorgeous in the campaign. Our favorite shot of Bella is by far the photo of her posing nearly naked wearing a red leather newsboy cap, (a signature accessory featured in her collection), and nothing else except for the tiniest little chain bra that just covers her nipples. She practically shows off her entire boobs in this shot and she looks amazing.

From then on, the pictures only get better, as Bella is pictured showing off a ton of skin in a full lace-up leather look, showing off major braless cleavage while decked out in silver chains. While seeing Bella braless or topless is definitely not new to us, we have to admit this is by far the sexiest shoot she’s done — she looks like a dominatrix in the campaign and it’s incredible!

What do you guys think of Bella’s sexy campaign for her new Chrome Hearts + Bella collection? Do you love it as much as we do?