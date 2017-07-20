Barbara Weldens, 35, Dead: French Singer Tragically Dies Onstage In Freak Accident

Tragedy has struck the music world, as one of its up-and-coming voices has been silenced. Barbara Weldens, an award-winning French singer, died in the middle of a performance and many think she was a victim of a horrible accident.

Music fans everywhere are in mourning over such a pointless – and possibly preventable – loss. While the exact cause of Barbara Weldens’ death has yet to be determined, many suspect that the 35-year-old singer may have been fatally electrocuted during her July 19 performance at the Leo Ferre festival. The French singer was on stage in the village of Goudron in the Lot region of southwest France, per NME, when she suddenly collapsed. She reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, one that she would not survive, as she would later be pronounced dead.

Barbara had a camera on stage at the Church of the Cordeliers, according to Metro. She also was barefoot, and some reports claim she touched an electric device during her performance. This has led many to suspect she was the victim of a freak accident, but the investigation is still ongoing. Police will “see in the next weeks if a requalification is necessary.” The rest of the festival has been cancelled in respect of Barbara’s passing.

Such is the heartbreaking end to a short but promising career. Barbara released her debut album, Le Grand H de l’Homme, in 2016, receiving strong reviews for her songwriting and musical composition. This is amazing considering she claims to have grown up in the circus, learning juggling, acrobatics, trapeze and other big top acts. It seems that Barbara’s true love was music, as she later embraced her passion, learning how to play the piano and write her own songs. Her talent was undeniable, as she won the Pic D’Or prize in 2016.

“It was with great emotion that we learned this morning of the death of Barbara Weldens, our Pic d’Or 2016 at a concert last night in Gourdon in the Lot, obviously electrocuted,” the organization said upon news of Barbara’s death. Our team is deeply disturbed by the brutal disappearance of the artist who had appeared on the stage of the Theater des Nouveaux on May 20th, during our last edition. A radiant woman, full of energy and talented, and of course we think of all her family and her loved ones.” Sadly, in a blink of an eye, that radiant energy was suddenly ended.

Our thoughts go out to Barbara’s family, friends and fans during this heartbreaking time of loss.