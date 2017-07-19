Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Will She Be A Princess If They Get Married? Her Likely Title

Rumors have been flying that Prince Harry could get down on one knee soon! What royal title would Meghan Markle have if they got married?

Meghan Markle could be on the verge of saying, “I do” to a prince, but don’t expect to see her get princess’ tiara. “[Prince] Harry is likely to be made a Duke when they get married,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. One title that has reportedly been floating around for the couple is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sadly that would make Meghan, 35, a duchess, but not a princess. It still sounds royally cool! If Meghan and Harry have children, they would reportedly get some fancy titles of their own. “Because Harry is not a direct heir, they would probably be Lord or Lady,” the insider said.

Could an engagement be in the cards for Meghan and Harry soon? One source dished that their “money is on a fall engagement.” Prince Harry has his eye on an end of summer proposal, according to another insider who spoke to Us Weekly. The 32 year-old has reportedly always hated August ever since the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997 and wants to pop the question then. “He feels getting engaged will lift that gloom forever because he will be able to associate August with something joyful,” the insider said.

Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly considered having a super private ceremony. “They could get married somewhere private and elope rather than having a showy wedding,” a source told the mag. Prince William and Kate Middleton had a gorgeous wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011 that totally blew their 2000 guests away. We wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan and Harry decided to go a more intimate route for their nuptials.

