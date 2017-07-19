Tiffany Haddish: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout ‘Girls Trip’ Star

Tiffany Haddish has everyone talking with her breakout role in the hilarious comedy ‘Girls Trip.’ Find out more about the talented rising star here!

Actress Tiffany Haddish is taking over the comedy world with her most recent role as Dina, the party girl, in the funny film Girls Trip. With popular co-stars like Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Regina Hall, it could be hard to stand out in the film, but the Tiffany definitely holds her own with her classic performance and now everyone is praising her talents. Who exactly is Tiffany and how did she get where she is today? We have five things to know about the lovely lady in the spotlight here!

1. She initially got into comedy to help her get through some tough times. As the oldest of five children, Tiffany took care of her four younger siblings while her mother went to work and when she was 12 years old, a terrible car accident caused her mother to get schizophrenia. Her family was then split up and she was put into foster care until her grandmother became her legal guardian. She went on to lead a troubled life for a while until her social worker gave her an ultimatum to join Laugh Factory Comedy Camp which quickly became an outlet for her emotional pain and distress.

2. She has quite a bit of acting experience. Although she’s just starting to become a household name, Tiffany’s been acting in television and film since 2005. From guest appearances to main roles, she’s appeared on various features like New Girl, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Carmichael Show, Meet the Spartans, and she had a recurring role on Real Husbands of Hollywood.

3. Tiffany was talented enough to be a part of Oprah Winfrey’s network. She proved her skills when she was cast in the series If Loving You is Wrong on the broadcast queen, Oprah’s network OWN in 2014. When you get the approval for anything Oprah-related, you know you’ve made it!

4. For her role in Girls Trip, she took experiences from her real-life hilarious dating mishaps. In an interview with radio station Power 105.1, she talked about the time an ex-boyfriend cheated on her and made a sex tape that she found. She got back at him by eating a bunch of corn and when it was time for a bowel movement, she let loose in his sneakers! This is something memorable that her Girls Trip character threatened to do in the film.

5. In addition to acting, she regularly performs stand up comedy at comedy clubs and is gearing up for her first stand-up comedy special. After performing at clubs across the country for years, including some of Los Angeles’ most renowned locations like The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store, Tiffany’s first special She’s Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood will air on Showtime on Aug. 18, 2017.

Tiffany is also releasing a memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, in Dec. 2017.

