Mindy Kaling Isn’t ‘Telling Anyone, Not Even Close Friends Who The Father’ Of Her Child Is

Who’s your daddy? No, seriously, who is your daddy? Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child and sources say she is not telling anybody, even her nearest and dearest, who the father of the baby is!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, sources say Mindy Kaling, 38, is pregnant with her very first child. What we did not report was who the father was. That’s because no one knows! “She just started telling her friends she is pregnant,” a source told PEOPLE of the Mindy Project star, who will be having her baby later this year. While everyone is totally jazzed about that news, fans are already asking who the child’s daddy is. But it looks like that bit of info is never getting out!

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” the insider said. The source revealed Mindy is not dating anyone right now, adding even more intrigue to the mystery. If Mindy is living the single life then it’s no wonder the pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise,” as another insider told E! News. The Wrinkle in Time actress has addressed the topic of motherhood on both her television show and her memoir, Why Not Me?, and was definitely clear about the fact she wasn’t opposed to having a baby.

“I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids,” she told Yahoo! Style in 2015. “I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen,” she added. “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

