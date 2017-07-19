Sarahah: 5 Things To Know About The #1 App Being Slammed For Causing Bullying

Messaging app Sarahah is #1 in the app store, and it’s taking the world by storm. Parents say it’s not in a good way: it’s allegedly facilitating bullying! Learn five important facts about the app here!

1. It lets users send anonymous messages

Sarahah is the most popular app in the world right now, but you may not know much about it. The app, launched in February 2017, allows users to send anonymous messages and feedback to each other, much like the defunct Yik Yak. Remember that era? The catch: you’re unable to reply to the feedback! You’re allowed to “like” the comments if you want, though.

2. It’s being slammed for online bullying

Frustrated users are angry with the app’s creators for allegedly facilitating online bullying through the platform. Unfortunately, a lot of the comments people receive and send on the app are downright nasty. Think: less compliments and more insults. Since you don’t know who’s sending the hate, it makes things even worse. You don’t know which of your friends or coworkers is truly your enemy!

“My son signed up for an account and within 24 hrs someone posted a horrible racist comment on his page including saying that he should be lynched,” one user posted in the app’s reviews section on the Apple Store according to Business Insider. “The site is a breeding ground for hate.” A concerned parent wrote, “Parents, don’t allow your kids to get this app. This is an app breeding suicides.” It’s unclear if anyone has committed suicide after using Sarahah.

3. It has millions of users worldwide

The app was built by Saudi designer Zain al-Abidin Tawfiq, and launched in the Middle East in February. It arrived in the Apple Store in June. At the end of February, the app had an approximate 2.5 million users in Egypt, 1.7 million in Tunisia, and 1.2 million in Saudi Arabia. The amount of users has only grown and spread across the world since then!

4. Sarahah means “frankness” in Arabic

Sarahah is the Arabic word for “frankness” or “candor”. That’s certainly fitting!

5. Some users say the bullying claims are false

“It’s not a big deal, chill out,” one user wrote in their review. “It’s anonymous, but for the right reasons: so people can say what they want.” Another had nothing but praise for Sarahah: “[it] definitely boosted my confidence.”

HollywoodLifers, do you use Sarahah? What do you think about the app? Let us know!