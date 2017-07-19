United States Vs. El Salvador Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Quarterfinal Online

After winning their group, the United States hopes to keep the good times going when they play El Salvador in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Gold Cup. Their July 19 match kicks off at 9:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

The United States Men’s National Team finished the group stage atop the Group B table, just barely getting by Panama. Their reward for their triumph is a quarterfinal match against the team that came in third place in Group C, El Salvador. Still, while this might seem like a cakewalk for the Yanks, the Americans are brining out the big guns for the knockout stages of the 2017 Gold Cup. Expect some of the US’s veteran stars to take the pitch at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After all, the winner advances to the semis while the loser watches the rest of the tournament from their couch at home.

If fans need some kind of idea of how serious coach Bruce Arena is taking this phase of the tournament, take a look at the five new additions to the roster: Michael Bradley, 29, Clint Dempsey, 34, Jozy Altidore, 27, Darlington Nagbe, 27, and Tim Howard, 38. These five players have 503 caps, 11 goals and 10 trips to the World Cup between them all, according to Sports Illustrated. “When you’re in a competition, you’re in it to do well,” Bruce said ahead of this game “It’s a competition in the United States. It only makes sense that our goal is to have a good team in the tournament and try to advance and position ourselves to try to win.”

Bruce put 22 of 23 players in action during the group stage, experimenting with player configurations and lineups. However, since a loss means elimination, the time for tweaking the roster is over. “Group play was an opportunity for a lot of players to get a chance,” he said, according to U.S. Soccer. “Now as we enter the knockout phase of the tournament we’ve got to be ready to play each and every game – win and go on, lose and go home – so bringing in some experienced players, players with some quality I think is just going to make our team better.”

Will Bruce’s experimentation work out? He better hope so. The winner of this game will go on to take on the winner of Costa Rica and Panama. From there? It’s quite possible that the US meets Mexico in the middle of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California in the Gold Cup’s final. Though, before the Americans look west to that game, they better focus on the team meeting them in Philly. The last thing they want is to suffer a major upset at home.

Do you think the USA will win the Gold Cup, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think they’ll end up empty-handed?