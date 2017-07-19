Costa Rica Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Quarterfinal Match Online

It’s go time for the teams remaining in the 2017 Gold Cup. Panama takes on Costa Rica in a quarterfinal match on July 19 at 6:00 PM ET, so tune in to watch every kick, header and gooooal!

This might be one of the best games in the entire 2017 Gold Cup tournament. Costa Rica and Panama, two of the strongest teams in the tournament (and Central American neighbors) will go head-to-head in an exciting quarterfinal match. Costa Rica is fresh off of securing the top of Group A, while Panama finished second behind the United States in Group B. Another chapter of their heated rivalry will play out at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so soccer fans better not miss a single second of this match!

Speaking of the United States, the winner of this match will take on the winner of the USA Vs. El Salvador. Panama kicked open the Gold Cup by snatching a victory away from the Americans, as Miguel Camargo, 24, netted the equalizer to hand the USA a 1-1 draw in the first game of group play. Following that, Panama went 2-1 over Nicaragua before demolishing Martinique, 3-0. They finished behind the US despite having the same goal differential. Los Canaleros narrowly missed out on winning Group B, but they won’t let a victory here slip through their fingers.

Costa Rica had a similar run in the group stages. After going 1-0 over Honduras, they fought Canada to a draw before ending the group play with a 3-0 victory over French Guiana. Los Ticos have relied on a variety of players to rack up the points, as each of their five goals in the group stage were scored by five different players, according to MLS Soccer. This is pretty amazing considering four of their regular members — Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell, Cristian Gamboa and Bryan Oviedo – have sat out this tournament due to injury. They’ve fielded a younger team and it seems to have worked in their favor.

On the other side of the bracket, Canada takes on Jamaica in a quarterfinal match on July 20. The winner of that match will take on the winner of the Mexico vs. Honduras match. The final is set for July 26 in Santa Clara, but there’s plenty of soccer left to be played before that thrilling conclusion to the 2017 Gold Cup. Panama and Costa Rica both want to be the first Central American squad to raise the trophy, so expect them to play their hearts out in this match.

