Bayern Munich Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch The International Champions Cup Match

Finally! The International Champions Cup is here. Arsenal faces Bayern Munich on July 19 in a rematch from the Champions League. The game kicks off at 7:15 AM ET so fans better not miss it.

Yes, it’s a bit early in the day for soccer, but Bayern Munich and Arsenal are playing this match in Shanghai. And in China, it’s nighttime. As it is, anytime is a good time for soccer, especially when you have Der FCB and the Gunners involved. Arsenal is out for revenge as Bayern eliminated them from the 2016-17 Champions League in an embarrassing Round of 16. Will Arsene Wegner, 67, silence the critics who said he should have fired? Leading the Gunners to victory against Bayern would definitely be a step in the right direction.

After all, it was the Bavarians who bounced Arsenal out of the Champion League tournament. In the two-leg of the Round of 16, Bayern obliterated the Gunners, outscoring Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate. Yes, Der FCB beat Arsenal 5-1 in both legs. No wonder Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, said he wanted to leave the club with one year left on his contract, according to the Evening Standard. While Arsenal has tried to convince Alexis to stay, he wants more than the £300,000-a-week offer from the Gunners. Bayern was actually one of the teams interested in acquiring him, but with such a high asking price, it seems that he might end up in a Manchester City uniform sooner than later.

“We are no longer involved,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rumenigge said, per the Manchester Evening News. “We are in agreement with the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and we won’t be doing another deal for an attacker. That makes no sense.” This game wasn’t going to be a chance for Alexis to change Bayern’s mind, as he’s been left off the roster for this match (as he was part of Chile’s team in the Confederations Cup.) He’ll sit this tournament out and report to training on July 30. Perhaps by then, Arsenal will have a deal that’ll make him want to stay – or they would have found a buyer for his contract.

“I’ve already taken my decision, but now I depend on Arsenal and to see what they want. My idea is to play in and win the Champions League. It’s a dream that I’ve had since I was small,” Alexis told reporters in his hometown of Tocopilla, Chile. “For now I’m at Arsenal and my contract finishes in another year.”

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Arsenal will win the Premier League championship?