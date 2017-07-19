This is absolutely shocking. New documents on July 19 allegedly show that Usher paid a woman $1.1 million after reportedly infecting her with herpes. Click to see the stunning docs.

What a bombshell! On July 19, new documents surfaced that seem show that Usher, 38, infected a woman with herpes. In the docs obtained by Radar, the R&B singer allegedly paid the woman $1.1 million to settle the lawsuit after not disclosing his condition to her before having unprotected sex. Wow! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DOCS.

The documents are actually about 5 years old, dating back to late 2012. However, the court papers claim that he was diagnosed in 2009 or 2010, but had unprotected sex with the stylist anyway. It sounds like his partner was suspicious after a “greenish discharge” was coming from Usher’s penis, but he allegedly told her he tested negative for the disease. See pics of Usher, here.

“Believing Raymond’s statements that [the discharge] had been nothing and cleared up, [she] continued her relationship,” the legal docs explain. Later, she allegedly came down with chills, a fever and sores on her private area. It appears that Usher paid $2,754.40 towards her medical bills in 2012, and even allegedly had his doctor call her to tell her that Usher tested positive. The docs say that Usher was “exposed to herpes” around the time he divorced Tameka Foster after cheating on her. Usher is currently married to Grace Miguel.

It appears that Usher was sorry for what he allegedly did, and tried to deal with it out of court. “In a series of telephone conversations and online chat sessions, [Usher] has apologized for infecting [her] and told her he would take care of things,” said the court. However, that didn’t cut it. The docs say the woman “feels that her health and body have been ruined,” and she “has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed … knowing there is no cure.” It’s unclear why these docs have appeared now, 5 years after he settled the lawsuit, but it’s still quite shocking. The singer did not respond immediately to request for comment.

