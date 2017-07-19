‘The Bachelorette’: Dean Slams Rachel After Shocking Elimination — She’s Blinded By Bryan

‘Bachelorette’ castoff Dean Unglert just spilled some major tea, following his heartbreaking elimination during the July 17 episode, saying Rachel’s ‘blinded’ by frontrunner Bryan, whom he believes has raised some ‘red flags.’

“In my eyes, from what I saw, I think [Rachel Lindsay] would be incredibly happy with Peter or Eric, but I think that she is very much in lust with Bryan right now,” Bachelorette castoff Dean Unglert, 26, told Entertainment Tonight, following his elimination earlier this week. He also admitted that he doesn’t know who Rachel ends up picking, but he “could see her making that emotional decision based off that.”

After sending Dean home on Monday, July 17, following hometown dates, Rachel’s now left with Eric, Peter and Bryan. All seem like standup guys to us, but Dean doesn’t appear to be a fan of Bryan, who is being dubbed as the frontrunner for Rachel’s final rose. “I can understand skepticism [about Bryan] from a viewer’s perspective,” Dean further told ET. “I keep seeing these red flags everywhere with Bryan. I think just the heart eyes on Rachel are kind of blinding her a little bit… He definitely knows how to say the right things at the right times.”

As for Dean, there may be love in his future — despite his recent elimination. He’ll get a second shot at love when he appears on the fourth season of Bachelor In Paradise later this year. And if he doesn’t find love there, he said he’s be “honored” to be the next star of The Bachelor! “I think [being the next Bachelor is] something you have to address on a case-by-case basis,” he told ET. “I think I have a lot of maturing I need to do myself, but I would never immediately say no to any opportunity. We’ll see.”

