‘Teen Wolf’ Reboot On The Way? — How The Show May Return With A ‘New Class’

There may be more life to Teen Wolf after these 10 episodes are over. MTV and Jeff Davis are in “early talks” to turn the hit supernatural show into an anthology with a “rebooted take,” along with a “largely new cast” and “new setting,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. But first, Jeff and MTV plan to continue the show in “podcast form” after the series finishes out its final 10 episodes. “These characters and these stories have hit a peak,” MTV president Chris McCarthy told the outlet. “We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years.”

What about Scott, Liam, Mason, Lydia, Malia, and the rest of the pack? There could be some returning characters in the reboot! Nothing is set in stone yet, but we’re already getting our hopes up! The great thing about Teen Wolf is that it seamlessly incorporates new characters into the fabric of the show. Malia didn’t arrive on the scene until season 3, and Liam and Mason didn’t join the show until season 4. Now we can’t imagine the show without them.

“The heart of MTV is around these timeless issues of young people and coming of age, but the timely piece will be the whole new cast, new set of issues and stories to explore through them,” Chris continued. “With Teen Wolf, we have such a beautiful gem. And when you have a creator like Jeff that is such an amazing partner and the fan base that is hungry for more, we’re crazy not to.”

So how long would we have to wait for the reboot? Chris noted that MTV would want to give it about a year after the series finale, and “then when we find the right story and the right cast, look to resurrect it.”

Teen Wolf will return for season 6B on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

