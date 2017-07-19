WWE’s Shane McMahon Involved In Terrifying Helicopter Crash: Is He Okay?

WWE’s Shane McMahon was involved in a nasty helicopter crash today, July 19, when his Robinson R-44 chopper made an emergency landing in the Atlantic Ocean. Here’s what we know.

WWE exec Shane McMahon, 47, fortunately escaped the helicopter crash — which happened as a result of the engine failing — uninjured, as he confirmed in a statement via WWE.com. “I would like to thank our pilot, Mario, who did a heroic job of landing us safely in the water, the Suffolk County Marine Bureau who were first on the scene, all the lifeguards who came out to assist us and the Fire Island Coast Guard station,” Shane said of the incident, which occurred near Gilgo Beach on Long Island, NY. Both he and Mario are uninjured.

“Everyone is safe and sound,” Shane added, “I look forward to seeing everyone at WWE Battleground in Philadelphia this Sunday.” The “WWE SmackDown LIVE” Commissioner also explained to the outlet that he was on his way to Long Island to visit family when the helicopter started having issues. The chopper departed from Westchester airport in New York, and the emergency landing happened at around 10:25 AM EST, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. We’re relieved that everyone is alright!

“I’d like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk County Marine Bureau & Babylon Coast Guard,” Shane also tweeted. “It’s very unsettling when all of a sudden you have something happen…you hear a bang, so yes, it was very unnerving,” he told ABC. “[But] Mario was super calm which made me super calm, and we landed perfectly.” You can watch a video of more coverage of the accident above.

I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Shane is okay?