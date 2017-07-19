Selena Gomez’s Sexiest Body Ever — Copy Her Diet: Tips From Her Trainer & Nutritionist

Selena Gomez looks amazing and seems to be happier and healthier than ever in her new relationship — here are some tips from her trainer, nutritionist, and lifestyle guru so you can get in on her great vibes and feel fab ASAP!

Amy Rosoff Davis is a wellness expert, personal trainer and chef to stars like Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, and Olivia Holt and now you can get her expert advice that she shares with her celeb clients! After Selena posted a swimsuit selfie where haters called her “fat” in 2015, Selena started working with Amy and promptly slimmed down. “I’ve never weighed her,” Amy told Cosmopolitan. “I don’t believe in scales — I just don’t think it’s healthy. I can definitely see the difference, and other people can too, but ultimately, a body that eats well and works is going to look better because it’s healthy.” Amy relies on eyes and clothes to see how much progress they have made.

Selena is known for loving fast food and french fries, so nothing is completely off limits with Amy. “I don’t believe in denying yourself, but I also believe in moderation. Life is too short not to enjoy food.” However, moderation doesn’t mean all the time. While gearing up for the Revival tour, Amy did get more strict. “She loves Tex-Mex and fast food that I would normally not condone. I will walk onto the tour bus and smell fast food, throw it in the trash, and hand her a carrot and hummus,” she told Cosmo. A typical breakfast would be either eggs, avocado, rice, beans, and chorizo; or full-fat Greek yogurt with granola. For lunch, it’s salad with turkey, beans, and avocado. Add flavor by making your own dressing with olive oil, red wine vinegar, dijon mustard, and lemon juice — easy! A typical dinner might be a salmon or chicken teriyaki bowl with avocado, rice and cucumber. Sel also loves sushi.

To workout, they do cardio, Pilates, yoga, and hiking. “I’ve always believed the best way to keep your muscles active is to mix it up. We switch things up almost every day,” Amy says. They also stretch together and Amy says she is constantly giving Selena water to drink.

Amy encourages Selena and everyone to unplug and find beauty in nature. While on the Revival tour, Amy said: “We [wanted] to find beautiful things in each town that makes it what it is. You’re in a hotel, or you’re on a bus or in a show for so much of the time that it’s nice to get out in nature where there’s no technology and no people.” Near Sacramento, they hiked to a waterfall. “It was such a perfect combination of mind, body, and soul. Health, fitness, food — all of it is so important. What we put in our mouths and our souls affects everything.”

