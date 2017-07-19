Scott Disick & Bella Thorne Heat Up On ‘Intimate’ Date Night: She Couldn’t ‘Get Enough’ Of Him

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne continued their shocking reunion by having a dinner date at Vandal in NYC on July 18, and an eyewitness gave us all the dirty details. The pair was ALL over each other!

Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, might just be A Thing, as an eyewitness at Vandal New York tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Scott and Bella got very cozy together at dinner last night,” the insider reveals. “It was very intimate. They looked like they hadn’t seen each other in ages, even though they were just out the night before,” the source adds, referring to their initial reunion at Catch in NYC on July 17 (clearly a favorite of theirs, because they also visited the Los Angeles location of Catch on May 15.) Oh, boy.

“They were all over each other,” the source continues, “And it was very couple-esque. Scott leaned in multiple times and you could tell he wasn’t just speaking in her ear, but kissing her gently on the cheek and she totally was receptive of the gestures he was giving her.” Public PDA is nothing new from these two, but many fans who were uncomfortable by their relationship thought — or were hoping — that their Cannes fling ended once they both flew home! Those lap-sitting pics at the pool are forever burned into our retinas, and we were also clinging to the possibility that the two had gotten it all out of their system. Clearly, that is not the case.

“They dined all night,” our insider adds of their night out at Vandal, “And she couldn’t get enough of Lord Disick.” Excuse us while we barf.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are officially dating? Tell us how you feel about them as a couple!