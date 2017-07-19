Rob Kardashian In Counseling To Be ‘Best Dad’ For Dream After Blac Chyna Blowout

Rob Kardashian is putting his baby girl first. After totally coming for his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna in a vicious Instagram tirade on July 5, Rob is reportedly in therapy as he hopes to become a better father for their daughter Dream.

To say that Rob Kardashian, 30, is having a rough time would be an understatement. After going off on his ex-fiancee (and the mother of his daughter Dream Kardashian) Blac Chyna on July 5 in an intense social media rant that involved posting naked photos of the star, she was granted a temporary restraining order against him. So while it would be easy for him to sit around and mope about the situation, Rob has reportedly decided to do something productive — go to therapy. And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians is reportedly doing it all for his baby girl.

An insider told E! News, “Rob is getting counseling. He wants to be the best dad possible.” The source revealed that the counseling is “going really well” and that members of the Kardashian family have noticed positive changes in Rob’s attitude since the blowout. That’s fantastic! As we suspected from his lack of posts, the insider said Rob is also on a social media black-out and it’s really the best thing for him health-wise right now.

Meanwhile, Rob’s ex has been anything but silent throughout this ordeal. The mother of two spoke to Good Morning America‘s Linsey Davis on July 10 in an interview about how Rob’s rant, full of cheating claims and graphic photos of the star, has hurt her. “I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Wow, OK.’ Like, this is a person that I trusted. I felt…betrayed.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rob’s decision to get counseling so that he can be a better father? Let us know below!