‘RHONY’ Recap: Ramona & Sonja Wreak Havoc In Mexico & LuAnn Gets Wasted

The ladies arrived in Mexico during the July 19 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ and as per usual, Ramona and Sonja scrambled to find the best room in the villa.

Ramona and Sonja‘s “room madness” was put to an end during the July 19 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, when Bethenny forced all the ladies to pick a number out of a hat after arriving in Mexico. Unfortunately for Ramona and Sonja, they picked 6 and 7, leaving them last at getting a room in the villa. Sucks for them! And to make matters worse, their erratic behavior in trying to get a room before Bethenny implemented her new strategy just alienated themselves from the group. In fact, Ramona and Sonja spent their first night in Mexico down by the shoreline, where they held hands and kissed each other.

Later at dinner, Tinsley confronted Ramona and Sonja about a damaging article coming out about her. The article stated she was ungrateful to Sonja while living with her, so Tinsley assumed one of them ratted her out to the press. They both denied talking to the press, but the other ladies backed her up and accused Sonja and Ramona for the article. Bethenny also called Ramona an “asshole” for not acknowledging that she set the Mexico trip up. Then, Bethenny told Sonja that Ramona brings out the worst in her.

Furthermore, LuAnn got very wasted before the dinner, so she was slurring her words at the table. And then, when she tried retiring to bed early, she fell in the bushes outside before tumbling off a raised concrete patio. Ramona just laughed at her and ordered the villa’s employees to help LuAnn get back on her feet.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of tonight’s episode of RHONY? Tell us below!