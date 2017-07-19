‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay Reveals She’s Having Secret ‘Rendezvous’ With New Fiancé

It can’t be easy to get engaged, and then have to hide it from the world. But that’s exactly what Rachel Lindsay is doing! However, she just revealed that she and her new man have actually been secretly sneaking around.

“I love my fiancé! I just saw him yesterday. We just finished having our little rendezvous. We called it Happy Couples Weekend,” Rachel Lindsay, 32, told People magazine in a new interview about the man that she chooses. Of course it’s not yet revealed but Rachel has narrowed it down to three — Eric Bigger, 29, Bryan Abasolo, 37, and Peter Kraus, 31. However, The Bachelorette star revealed that she spends a lot of time with her soon-to-be husband, and they even constantly communicate about the show.

“Every time I spend more time with him, it’s even better,” she said. “He watches every [episode], and then we talk about it, and we move on. But that’s us…He’s got to answer to family and friends, and so do I. And that’s the kind of stuff we didn’t prepare for — that’s what makes it a little harder.”

HollywoodLife.com recently caught up with Rachel as well, and she revealed what it was about him that she couldn’t get enough of. “I kept saying that the person I’m supposed to be with — I’ll just feel it. It’s some unexplained, x-factor emotion that we have between the two of us that just stood out. Like I can’t name it,” she told us. “I also felt like the person that I couldn’t picture a day without him being in my life, then that would be the one for me.”

She also spoke to the magazine about a wedding date, saying that while she’d like to be married next year, they’re not rushing since they’re “getting to know each other in a different way.” She also added that “he’s more of a hopeless romantic” than she is. Well, that’s a good sign!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Rachel will chose? The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.